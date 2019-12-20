International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

International Montoro Resources Inc (CVE:IMT) was down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 87,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 143,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47.

About International Montoro Resources (CVE:IMT)

International Montoro Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, titanium, chromium, uranium, PGE, and rare earth elements. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serpent River property comprising 10 mineral claims covering an area of 1,840 hectares located in the Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario; and the Duhamel property that consists of 32 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,300 hectares.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for International Montoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Montoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.