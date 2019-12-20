Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $141.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $87.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.29.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $118.69. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,416. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $80,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

