Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.49. Intelsat shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 13,553,583 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $835.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,470,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

