Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of IBP opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,600 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

