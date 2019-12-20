Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,284,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,811,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

