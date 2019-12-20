Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 15,285 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 15,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $301,878.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,285 shares in the company, valued at $301,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 844,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,455. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

