Insider Selling: INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INTL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 123,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $960.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTL. BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

