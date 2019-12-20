Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $66.48. 1,107,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 1,287,141 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,253,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

