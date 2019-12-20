Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of Continental Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

