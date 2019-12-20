Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) President Sells 25,628 Shares of Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.