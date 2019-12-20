Insider Buying: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 551,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

