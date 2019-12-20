Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $18.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon during the second quarter worth $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

