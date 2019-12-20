Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.50 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. Inogen’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Inogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

