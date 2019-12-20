Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.13, 10,027 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 85,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POCT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 30.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

