Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24, approximately 6 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

