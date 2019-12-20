Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on Infinera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.04.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Infinera by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Infinera by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Infinera by 45.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,198,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 373,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $407,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.