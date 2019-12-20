Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.15. Industrial Services of America shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,316 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%.
About Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA)
Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.
