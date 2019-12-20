Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,776. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
