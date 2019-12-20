Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,856,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,776. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

