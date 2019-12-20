Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.10

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$71.10 and last traded at C$71.10, with a volume of 34329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 5.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

