IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Up 7.8%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $242.72 and last traded at $238.41, approximately 2,401,562 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 788,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.10.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.48.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.