HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCM. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

HCM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,820. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 0.76. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 196.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 674,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

