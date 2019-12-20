HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOSSY. Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.32.

HUGO BOSS AG/S Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Correction

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.