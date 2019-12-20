HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOSSY. Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BOSSY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

