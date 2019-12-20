HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading Down 7.9%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.64, 524,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 291,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

