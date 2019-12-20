HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Trading 5.9% Higher

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.72, 1,126,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 288% from the average session volume of 290,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

