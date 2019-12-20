HSBC Cuts Ted Baker (LON:TED) Price Target to GBX 345

Ted Baker (LON:TED) had its target price cut by HSBC from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 807.86 ($10.63).

TED opened at GBX 380.60 ($5.01) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 754.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.38. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

