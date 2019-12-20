Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 278,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,601. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,373 shares of company stock worth $8,016,203. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 438.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,416,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,459 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,097,619 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,161,000 after buying an additional 467,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,155,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.



Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

