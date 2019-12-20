Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Trading 17.4% Higher

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 495,093 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 143,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.19). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 819,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.49% of Hornbeck Offshore Services worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

