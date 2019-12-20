Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $1.12. Horizon North Logistics shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 157,145 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HNL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.35 target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $181.96 million and a PE ratio of -21.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.31.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

