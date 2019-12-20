Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Igor Matushansky Sells 11,484 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

