Holo (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $6.26 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Holo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Binance and Liqui. Holo has a market capitalization of $105.29 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,505,238,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liqui, OOOBTC, WazirX, ABCC, LATOKEN, Binance, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

