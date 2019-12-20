Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.00

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.70), with a volume of 115462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.62).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Peel Hunt lowered Hollywood Bowl Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.67).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.86. The company has a market cap of $416.93 million and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £33,900 ($44,593.53).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

