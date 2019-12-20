HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 2,790,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
