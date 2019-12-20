HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery Sells 5,000 Shares

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 2,790,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

