Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 97,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,475. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

