Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €92.42 ($107.47). The company had a trading volume of 706,675 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s fifty day moving average is €94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.48.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

