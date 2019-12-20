Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Media stories about Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) have trended extremely negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hemisphere Media Group earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,750. Hemisphere Media Group has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

