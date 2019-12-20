Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Takes $14.76 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 209,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,757,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 11.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,614,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,711,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 27,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.13. 613,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,280. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.76.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

