Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up about 3.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,437 shares of company stock worth $25,633,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.10.

CMG stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $835.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,959. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.20 and a 1 year high of $857.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

