Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 5,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 145.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,573 shares of company stock valued at $915,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.