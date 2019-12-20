Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Shares Up 51.9%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (TSE:HSM)’s stock price shot up 51.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$0.82, 118,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 440% from the average session volume of 22,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

