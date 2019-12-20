Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

HLIO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,046. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

