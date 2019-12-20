Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.60

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and traded as high as $96.86. Heineken shares last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 2,407 shares trading hands.
Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)
Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
