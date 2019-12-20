Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on HEI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HEI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,530. Heico has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 102.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,271,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Heico by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

