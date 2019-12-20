HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.36 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $393.26 million and $922,971.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00018979 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052720 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

