Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

