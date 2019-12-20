Head to Head Comparison: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) versus Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Carolina Trust Bancshares alerts:

34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carolina Trust Bancshares and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.40 $2.95 million N/A N/A Republic First Bancorp $112.40 million 2.09 $8.63 million N/A N/A

Republic First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carolina Trust Bancshares and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92% Republic First Bancorp 0.90% 0.46% 0.04%

Summary

Republic First Bancorp beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Trust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Trust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.