HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.46.

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,883 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,484,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.56. 1,363,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,602. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $146.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

