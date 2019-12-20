HBZ coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. HBZ coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $15,401.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HBZ coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.09 or 0.06540957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Mercatox, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HBZ coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HBZ coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.