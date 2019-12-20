Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE:OSW opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.