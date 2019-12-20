Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $51,123.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.01780234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.02607513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00557703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00656972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056569 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,168,483 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.