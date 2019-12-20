Hashgard (GARD) Price Reaches $0.0000

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $619,363.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

